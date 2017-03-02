Buckingham Elementary Students Of The Month Recognized

Buckingham Elementary Students of the Month for January were recognized for demonstrating the character trait of being an eager learner. Twenty Three students had a small ice cream celebration with their family and earned a certificate and coupon for an Applebee’s kids meal. Above are fourth graders Gabriella Thompson-Servant, Ezekiel Lawson, Mason Glover and Brennan Campbell.