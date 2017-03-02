Decatur Girls Bow Out Of State Playoffs

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team ran into a buzz saw on Wednesday, falling to visiting Atholton, 58-22, in the state 3A-East Section II final to end what was otherwise a highly successful season.

The Seahawks ran the table during the regular season with a perfect 20-0 mark. Their only loss came during the Governor’s Challenge holiday tournament in Salisbury to Thomas Wooten back on December 28 and after that, the Seahawks reeled off 14 straight wins to claim the Bayside South championship.

Decatur faced Kent Island, which had won the Bayside North title, in the Bayside Conference championship game on February 21 and fell to the Buccaneers, 61-48. Nonetheless, the Seahawks garnered the top seed in the 3A-East Section II bracket and earned a first-round bye.

On Monday, Decatur faced Hammond in the second round of the 3A-East Section II tournament and rallied late to pull out the 55-44 win and advance. Against Hammond on Monday, Decatur jumped out to an early lead and led 12-7 at the end of the first quarter. The Seahawks built on the lead through the second quarter and took a 25-21 lead into halftime, but the game was far from over.

Hammond came out strong in the third quarter and quickly tied the game at 25-25 just two minutes into the period. Hammond then went on a 9-0 run to start to pull away from the Seahawks and a 36-33 lead into the final quarter.

Decatur battled back in the fourth, and took the lead with about four minutes remaining on a pair of free throws by Amya Mumford. Savannah Schultz then stole the ball and converted the fast-break basket to put the Seahawks ahead for good at 45-41. Decatur steadily pulled away through the rest of the fourth and escaped with the 55-44 win.

The win on Monday propelled Decatur into the sectional championship game against third-seeded Atholton on Wednesday at home. However, the Seahawks fell behind early and never recovered as Atholton cruised to the 58-22 win, ending what was an otherwise remarkable season for the Seahawks.