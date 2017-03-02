Decatur Girls Finish 7th In State Swim Meet

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity swim teams turned in solid performances in the state championship meet last weekend with several individual athletes finishing high in their respective events.

The Decatur girls finished seventh overall as a team among the 30 schools represented in the state championship meet last weekend. The Decatur boys finished 23rd overall among the 28 schools represented in its division.

On the girls’ side, Fallon Brown had a great meet, finishing third in the 100-meter butterfly and sixth in the 200-meter freestyle. Abby Crisanti finished 19th in the 200-meter freestyle. In the 100-meter backstroke, Kirsten Graham finished sixth. Mikayla Denault was 20th in the 200-meter individual medley, and Graham was 17th in the 50-meter freestyle.

Allison Hunter finished 12th in the 500-meter freestyle and 20th in the 100-meter breaststroke. Crisanti was 22nd in the 100-meter freestyle. In the relays, the Decatur girls’ team of Graham, Denault, Brown and Hunter finished seventh in the 200-meter medley. Graham, Crisanti, Hunter and Brown finished seventh in the 200-meter freestyle relay; and Jamie Ditzel, Kiley Hamby, Denault and Crisanti finished 17th in the 400-meter freestyle relay.

On the boys side, Kevin Williams was 14th in the 100-meter breastroke, Dustin Berkey was 21st in the 100-meter breastroke, and Chase Deickman finished 21st in the 100-meter freestyle and 24th in the 50-mter freestyle.

The Decatur boys team of Berkey, Williams, Deickman and Tucker Cordial finished 15th in the 200-meter medley relay. Hunter Grunewald, Richard Poist, George Zaiser and Cordial finished 18th in the 200-meter freestyle relay. Berkey, Grunewald, Cordial and Deickman finished 16th in the 400-meter freestyle relay.