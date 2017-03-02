Finer Things Benefit Date Announced

OCEAN CITY – The annual Taste of Finer Things — a “pearing” of fine food and fine wine from 18 local chefs — will take place on Wednesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Harrison’s Harbor Watch in Ocean City, and reservations are now being accepted. The event benefits the campaign to build Coastal Hospice at the Ocean.

Participating restaurants include Atlantic Hotel, Barn 34, Bonfire, Captain’s Table, Crabs to Go, Desserts by Rita, Embers/BLU, Harrison’s Harbor Watch, Hooked, Ky West, Longboard Café, Macky’s Bayside Bar & Grill, OC Wasabi, Seacrets, Sunset Grille, Sweet Disposition, Touch of Italy and Wockenfuss.

Lauren Glick will provide entertainment.

“This wonderful evening is a chance for lovers of fine food and fine wine to sample some of the best the Ocean City area has to offer and know they’re supporting a great cause – Coastal Hospice,” said Stephanie Meehan, event chairperson. “The setting overlooking the Ocean City inlet at sunset couldn’t be more ideal.”

The event raises funds for the capital campaign to build Coastal Hospice at the Ocean, a hospice residence and outreach center coming to Worcester County. Over the years, Taste of Finer Things has raised more than $153,000 to fund the campaign to build Coastal Hospice at the Ocean.

Reservations are $100 per person and can be made at CoastalHospice.org/Taste. The event sold out early in 2016, so early reservations are encouraged.

The Taste of Finer Things committee members are Meehan, Macky Stansell, Pam Buckley, Karen Cramer, Cathy Donovan, Madalaine How, Marcia Howarth, Elaine Jacobs, Donna Leiner and Gayle Widdowson.