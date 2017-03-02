Kiwanas Builders Club Make Over 30 Blankets To Be Donated To Diakonia

These fourth, fifth and sixth graders at Berlin Intermediate School are in a community service group called the Kiwanas Builders Club, which has made over 30 blankets to be donated to Diakonia for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day gifts to residents. Pictured, from left, are Shane McDermott, Tabitha Glenn, Brooke Fitzgerald, Shemaiah Sampson, Barbara Hartman, Chloe Waggoner, Marley Noonan and Sauna Vick.