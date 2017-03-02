Ocean City Elementary School PTA Sponsors “Food Play Productions”




On Feb. 24, the Ocean City Elementary School PTA sponsored “Food Play Productions” for students in grades 1-4 at OCES. The show teaches kids how to improve their eating and physical activity habits. It was a live theater production, including juggling music, magic and audience participation. Food Play empowers kids with the skills they need to take charge of growing up healthy, happy, active and fit.