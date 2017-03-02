Open Houses Of The Week – March 3, 2017

Thin Blue Line Added To 65th Street OCEAN CITY — The Town of Ocean City followed through this week on an initiative to paint a “thin blue line” along a section of 65th Street in support of the resort’s police department. In December, the Mayor and Council approved a measure that began at the police commission level to paint a “thin blue… Read more »

Berlin Town Hall Banner Replacement OK’d BERLIN – Local officials approved plans for a permanent sign to replace the longstanding banner at Berlin Town Hall. The Berlin Historic District Commission (HDC) approved plans for a new sign to replace the “America’s Coolest Small Town” banner that has adorned town hall for the past few years. “Thank you to the town for… Read more »

Bow Riding Ban Effort Derailed Temporarily; Legislature Will Have To Approve Quickly For Change This Summer OCEAN CITY — If new regulations are going to be in place prohibiting bow-riding in Ocean City this summer, it will have to be approved as legislation and not by regulation as originally planned. In the wake of several serious boating accidents in the resort last summer, including a fatal propeller strike that claimed the… Read more »