Six Seahawk Wrestlers Qualify For State

BERLIN- Six Stephen Decatur varsity wrestlers are competing for possible state championships after a strong showing by the Seahawks last weekend in the state 4A-3A South regional tournament.

A total of seven Decatur wrestlers qualified for the 4A-3A South regional tournament last weekend and six qualified for state championships this weekend. The Seahawks collected one regional championship won by Andy McKahan at 145, three second-place finishes, a fourth and a fifth.

At 113, Robert Kaminski earned a first-round bye before beating Eleanor Roosevelt’s Caleb Wheeler in his opener. Kaminski then beat Jose Recinos of High Point in the third round to advance to the championship bout. Kaminski fell to Parkdale’s Axel Giron in the title bout to claim second at 113.

At 120, Decatur’s Josh Lawson earned a first-round bye and beat Gene Williams of Bennett in his opener. Lawson beat Caleb Blancaflor of North Point in the third round, but fell to Mark Martinez of Parkdale in the championship bout to earn a second-place finish.

At 145, Decatur’s Andy McKahan beat Christian Berrera of Parkdale in his opener after receiving a first-round bye. McKahan beat Ben Ciancio of Leonardtown in the third round to advance to the regional championship. In the title bout, McKahan beat Huntingtown’s Tony Sita to claim the 4A-3A regional championship.

After a first-round bye, Decatur’s Caleb Bourne beat Aaron Rishton of Parkdale in the second round at 195. Bourne then beat Alex Green of Leonardtown in the third round to advance to the championship. However, Bourne lost to Gino Sita of Huntingtown to finish second at 195.

At 220, Jian Joobeen had a first-round bye and beat Xavier Prince of North Point in the second round. Joobeen then lost to Nathanial Forscher of Parkdale, but battle back to beat Darius Martin of Henry Wise to advance to the third-place bout. Jooobeen then fell to Alex Woodburn of Leonardtown to finish fourth at 220.

At 285, Ean Spencer had a first-round bye and beat Robert Kelly of Leonardtown in his opener. Spencer then beat Troy Hamilton of High Point in the third round to advance to the championship. Spence fell to Eleanor Roosevelt’s Christian Bryant in the title bout and finished second. Lukas Layton also qualified for the regional tournament and finished fifth at 152.

As a result of the success at the regional tournament, six Seahawks have qualified for the state tournament this weekend. Kaminski (113) will face Kemper Stearns of Walter Johnson in his opener, Lawson (120) will face Hyot Cheney of North Hagerstown in his opener, McKahan (145) will face Kyle Williamson of Howard in the first round, Bourne (195) will face Drew Cheezum of Kenwood in his opener, Joobeen (220) will face John Luke Iglesias of Walt Whitman in the first round and Spencer (285) will face Harry Tompkins of Severna Park in the first round.