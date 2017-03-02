Things I Like – March 3, 2017

by

How every sunset is different

When both my kids are asleep early on a school night

Simple sayings

Black-and-white business cards

Stress-free days

A smoothie that tastes good and is good for you

Cordless keyboards

The few people who share my dislike of the beach ball tower

Boat rides on warm winter days

Grocery shopping at stores I am familiar with

How every sunrise is different

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.