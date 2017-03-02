What’s Your Sign? March 3, 2017

ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’re correct to want to help someone who seems to need assistance. But be careful that he or she isn’t pulling the wool over those gorgeous Sheep’s eyes. You need more facts.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your Bovine optimism soon will dispel the gloom cast by those naysayers and pessimists who still hover close by. Also, that good news you recently received is part of a fuller message to come.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Feeling jealous over a colleague’s success drains the energy you need to meet your own challenges. Wish him or her well, and focus on what you need to do. Results start to show in mid-March.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You’re likely to feel somewhat Crabby these days, so watch what you say, or you could find yourself making lots of apologies. Your mood starts to brighten by the weekend.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your pride might still be hurting from those unflattering remarks someone made about you. But cheer up, you’re about to prove once again why you’re the Top Cat in whatever you do.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A misunderstanding with a co-worker could become a real problem unless it’s resolved soon. Allow a third party to come in and assess the situation without pressure or prejudice.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Call a family meeting to discuss the care of a loved one at this difficult time. Be careful not to let yourself be pushed into shouldering the full burden on your own.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): An upcoming decision could open the way to an exciting venture. However, there are some risks you should know about. Ask more questions before making a commitment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Personal matters need your attention during the earlier part of the week. You can start to shift your focus to your workaday world by midweek. Friday brings news.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You’ve been going at a hectic pace for quite a while. It’s time now for some much-needed rest and recreation to recharge those hardworking batteries.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): This is a good time to upgrade your current skills or consider getting into an entirely different training program so that you can be prepared for new career opportunities.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Keep a low profile in order to avoid being lured away from the job at hand. Focus on what has to be done, and do it. There’ll be time later to enjoy fun with family and friends.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can be a dreamer and a realist. You dream of what you would like to do, and then you face the reality of how to do it.(c) 2017 King Features Synd., Inc.