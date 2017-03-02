Worcester Prep Upper School Sports Awards Presented

Worcester Preparatory students from around Delmarva recently won Upper School Winter Sports Awards. Left, front from left, are Delaney Abercrombie, Coaches Award, JV Basketball; Madison Bescak, Most Improved, Varsity Basketball; Regan Lingo, Coaches Award, Varsity Basketball; Leigh Lingo, MVP, Varsity Basketball; and Allie Van Orden, Coaches Award, Cheerleading; and, back, Carly Hoffman, MVP, JV Basketball; Maddy Shanahan, Most Improved, JV Basketball; Kendall Holmes, Most Spirited, Cheerleading; and Macayla Costleigh, Most Improved, Cheerleading.

Right, from left, are Michael Curtis, MVP, JV Basketball; Cole Berry, Coaches Award, JV Basketball; Owen Nally, Coaches Award, Varsity Basketball; Patrick Petrera, Most Improved, Varsity Basketball; and Tucker Brown, MVP, Varsity Basketball. Not Pictured was Aryton Pryor, Most Improved, JV Basketball.