Working Artist Forum Of Easton Presents $150 Gift Card To OC Elementary Art Teacher

by
Community A

Doris Glovier of the Working Artists Forum of Easton, recently came to Ocean City Elementary School to present a $150 gift card to art teacher Betsy Dykes for the school’s art department. Due to a successful art show, the forum was able to donate this amount to every elementary school art program in Queen Anne, Caroline, Kent, Talbot, Dorchester, and Worcester counties. The Blick Studios Gift Card will enable students at OCES to enjoy some new art supplies and materials. Submitted Photos