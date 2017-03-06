Several Local Restaurants Nominated For Statewide Honors

OCEAN CITY — The Restaurant Association of Maryland (RAM) last week announced the nominees for its annual awards gala later this spring and once again the resort area is well represented with nominees in several categories.

Ocean City’s restaurant community has brought home more than its share of the annual RAM awards and will have ample opportunity to add to the growing list again this year. RAM’s annual industry awards recognized establishments across Maryland for excellence in the hospitality industry in several categories. In many categories, the winners are chosen by the dining public, while others are chose strictly by association members.

In the Maryland’s Favorite New Restaurant category, Sello’s in West Ocean City is among the five finalists. Joining Sello’s on the list are Alchemy Elements in Bel Air, Duck Duck Goose in Bethesda, Rock Salt Grille in Westminster and Slice New York Pizza in Towson.

In the Maryland Favorite Bar or Tavern category, Harborside Bar and Grill in West Ocean City has been nominated this year. Joining Harborside among the finalists are Dock Street Bar and Grill in Annapolis, Fish Head Cantina in Halethorpe, Nottingham’s in Columbia and The Point in Fells in Baltimore.

In the Wine and Beverage Program of the Year category, Jules in north Ocean City has been nominated. Joining Jules on the list of nominees is Dry 85 in Annapolis, Bond Street Social in Baltimore, The Tasting Room in Frederick and the Wine Market Bistro in Baltimore.

The winners will be announced at the annual RAM Stars of the Industry Gala-Cirque on April 30. Each winner will earn statewide bragging rights for the next year and the opportunity to display their 2017 award-winning logo on their website, menus and other promotional materials.

The voting opens on March 8 through March 29. The dining public can vote for their favorites online at marylandrestaurants.com/awards and on Facebook at facebook.com/marylandrestaurants.