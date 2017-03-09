4th Annual Toast For The Coast Benefit Announced

BERLIN — The community is invited to raise your glass for clean water and coastal resiliency by joining the Assateague Coastal Trust for local beer and rum tastings and a film on sea level rise at 4th Annual Toast For The Coast fundraiser.

While some may dispute the cause, there can be no doubt that the sea level is rising, posing a significant threat to coastal communities, including here on the Lower Shore. Assateague Coastal Trust (ACT) will be hosting the 4th Annual Toast for the Coast at West-O Bottle Shop and Bar on the evening of Thursday, March 16, from 5-8 p.m., to raise awareness about the issue and enjoy samplings of local beer and spirits with friends.

The event will feature free tastings of Berlin-based Burley Oak beers and St. Michaels-based Lyon Distilling Co. rums along with Burley and Lyon infused drink specials at the West-O bar. It will also include a special screening of “Facing the Surge,” a short film documenting the impacts and tangible costs of sea level rise on the people of nearby Norfolk, Va.

“Whether it’s a product of denial or fear, there isn’t a whole lot of discussion about sea level rise and how it will affect our local communities and environment here on the shore,” said Assateague Coastkeeper Kathy Phillips. “We are living in one of the most vulnerable regions in the U.S. and it’s important that we recognize the challenges we are facing and begin the conversation about steps we will need to consider to make our coastal communities and fragile ecosystems more resilient to the coming surge. ACT and the Coastkeeper don’t have all the answers, but we hope to play a role in raising public awareness and serve as a catalyst for conversations about the issue.”

Toast for the Coast will provide an informal opportunity to begin this discussion and to relax with friends while sampling local libations. While there is no entrance fee, proceeds from the sale of the featured beer and drink offerings served at West-O’s beautiful bar during the event will be donated to support ACT and the Coastkeeper program.

For more information, contact ACT Development Director Steve Farr at 410-629-1538.