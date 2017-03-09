A Week In Business – March 10, 2017

Doctor Donates To Campaign

BERLIN — Atlantic General Hospital Foundation received a $10,000 donation from the medical director of surgical services at Atlantic General Surgical Associates and the Atlantic General Bariatric Center, Dr Alae Zarif and his wife Kimberly.

Zarif performs general, bariatric, vascular and minimally invasive surgeries. He joined Atlantic General’s medical staff in April 2006 and is certified by the American Board of Surgery. Prior to leaving the medical field to raise four children, Mrs. Zarif obtained a master’s in speech pathology and completed the surgical physician’s assistant program at Yale University.

Jack Burbage and Michelle Fager, co-chairs of the Atlantic General Campaign for the Future, were on hand for the presentation of the donation. The new cancer center will be named the John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center in honor of Burbage’s personal and financial contributions to the hospital and the community.

“We’re extremely grateful for the unwavering support of the community and integral members of the Atlantic General Hospital family. The way healthcare services are delivered is changing, but Atlantic General’s commitment to state-of- the-art medicine only grows stronger. We can help AGH meet the challenges of providing the very best healthcare services right here – close to home,” said Burbage.

The new 18,000-square-foot Regional Cancer Care Center will be built on hospital-owned property at the corner of Route 113 and Old Ocean City Boulevard in Berlin.

Business Expo Planned

OCEAN PINES — The Ocean Pines Chamber of Commerce will hold the 7th Annual Chamber Business Expo on Thursday, March 16, from 4-7 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club.

All Worcester County business people (employers and employees) are invited to attend and display their services or goods. Last year over 35 exhibitors displayed their services and products with creative and interactive exhibits. There will be lots of great door prizes donated from local businesses and a 50/50 raffle.

Refreshments and light fare will be sponsored by Ocean Pines Association and complimentary beer, wine and soda sponsored by Farmers Bank of Willards.

For more information and to register, call 410-641-5306 or visit www.OceanPinesChamber.org.

Housing Market Recap

BERLIN – Unseasonably warm temperatures have increased foot traffic on the Lower Shore and boosted contract activity, according to the latest figures from the Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR).

February saw a 46-percent increase in new single family home and condominium contract starts compared to the same time last year in Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester counties. Individually, Somerset single family home contracts increased by 53.8 percent, Worcester by 30.2 percent and Wicomico by 26 percent. Somerset condominium contracts remained the same, but increased by 75.3 percent in Worcester and by 42.9 percent in Wicomico.

Settlements in all three counties were down overall by seven percent. Single family home settlements remained the same in Worcester and Wicomico counties and decreased by 7.1 percent in Somerset. Condominium settlements were down by 8.5 percent in Worcester, by 14.3 percent in Wicomico, and by 100 percent in Somerset.

Listings remain down in all three counties with the exception of a 3.2 percent bump in Worcester condominium listings and a 14.3 percent bump in Wicomico single family homes listings. Overall, listings were down by 3.6 percent.

Days on market were down overall by 16 percent. Listing prices were down by 10.8 percent and sales prices were down by 8.6 percent.