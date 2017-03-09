Atlantic General Hospital Junior Auxiliary Group Holds Annual Little Black Dress Event

by
Community C

The Atlantic General Hospital Junior Auxiliary Group (JAG) recently held its annual Little Black Dress Event, at Restaurant Antipasti in Ocean City, including a purse auction to raise funds for the James G. and Nancy W. Barrett Scholarship Program. Pictured, from left, are Rebecca Taylor, outgoing president; Bridget Desaulniers, vice president; Jill Ferrante, president; Executive Committee members Sandy Gillis, Jennifer Klepper, Patricia Ilczuk-Lavencau and Madalaine How; and scholarship recipients Alexis Martinek, Nicole Cookingham and Allison Willey.