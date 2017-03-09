Berlin Intermediate Fifth Graders Create Reading Fundraiser “Read To Feed A Need”

Fifth grade students at Berlin Intermediate School created a reading fundraiser called “Read to Feed a Need.” The students had sponsors donate more money each time a reading goal was met. More than $500 was raised and donated to Spirit Kitchen who recently reached out for donations. Pictured, from left, are Debi Cook, Vicki Nock, Ashley Miller, Saylor Amos, Jonah Ridgely, Antonio Vasquez, Riley Wilson, Shane Parks, Hannah Campbell, Mia Lovitt, Savannah Young, Josh Blume, Sean O’Halloran, Waylan Hologood and Logan Plumley.