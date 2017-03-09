Eight Members Of Worcester Prep Middle School Math Counts Team Compete In Regional Competition

Eight members of the Worcester Prep Middle School Math Counts team competed in the regional competition in Baltimore. Seventh grader Ayush Batra and eighth grader Daniel Chen advanced to the state competition. Pictured, from left, are teacher/team leader Kathy Fahey, Joe Schwartz, Will Mears, Chen, John Arrington, Hunter Gentry, Summer Walker, Anna Dashiell and Batra.