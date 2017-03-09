Fatal Balcony Fall In Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — There has been a fatal fall from a Boardwalk hotel on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 3 p.m. on Thursday, the Ocean City Fire Department was called to respond to a reported fall from the Holiday Inn at 17th Street. According to Ocean City Police, the victim fell from a significant height. The identity of the victim or the cause of the incident is not known at this time. However, the Ocean City police detectives are now on the scene investigating the incident and have requested a medical examiner.

More details will be provided as they become available.