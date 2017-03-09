High-Level Drug Dealer Sentenced

SNOW HILL — A Pocomoke man found guilty in January of multiple drug distribution and weapons charges stemming from a long investigation into his illicit activities in Worcester County and Virginia has been sentenced to 25 years.

Kinsey Nixon, 42, of Pocomoke, was sentenced to 25 years in the Department of Corrections after being found guilty of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and the possession of a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime. The sentence came after Nixon’s third conviction for drug distribution crimes carried out in Worcester County and Accomack County in Virginia.

The conviction and sentence came after a long-term investigation carried out by the Worcester County Criminal Enforcement Team that included the coordination of multiple local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. Agencies participating in the investigation included the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, the Pocomoke Police Department, the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, the Ocean City Police Department Narcotics Unit, the Eastern Shore of Virginia Drug Task Force, the Department of Homeland Security, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office.

During the investigation, detectives determined Nixon was a high-level drug dealer operating in the Worcester and Accomack counties. During the investigation, detectives obtained a search and seizure warrant for Nixon’s residence in Pocomoke and recovered 794 grams of cocaine, 375 grams of marijuana and a nine-millimeter handgun.

“This investigation, arrest and successful prosecution are testament to the strong relationships enjoyed by our local agencies along with our federal brothers and sisters in law enforcement,” said Worcester County Sheriff Reggie Mason. “Particular credit has to be given to the partnerships between the Sheriff’s Office, Chief Bill Harden of the Pocomoke City Police Department and Chief Ross Buzzuro of the Ocean City Police Department, without whom this result would never have been possible.”

Worcester County State’s Attorney Beau Oglesby added, “Kinsey Nixon was poisoning our streets for profit. Because of the outstanding efforts of the Criminal Enforcement Team and its allied partners, he will have the next 25 years in the Department of Corrections to regret his decision to deal drugs in Worcester County.”