Italian Festival Set For March 18

OCEAN CITY — The Sons of Italy Ocean City Lodge 2474 will hold its 7th Annual OC Italian Festival to benefit community organizations on Saturday, March 18.

“In the past we have highlighted the food, fun, music and children’s activities that make up the festival,” said Sal Castorina, former president of the lodge and brainchild of the festival. “However, we have been remiss in not mentioning the $15,300 we donate to local charities and the $20,750 we award three seniors from local high schools over the last six years.”

The lodge has previously donated to Worcester GOLD, the Justin House of Bethany Beach, Diakonia and the House of the Brave.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the lodge on 144th Street. Admission is free.

“Along with our traditional Italian specialties of ravioli, meatballs, sausage and meatball subs, minestrone soup, zeppole, cannoli and homemade desserts, we are offering gelato and fried dough,” said Castorina

The festival includes free children’s games, basket raffles, silent auctions, games and music by the Mario Monaldi Band.