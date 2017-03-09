Mallards Dominate ESIAC Post-Season Awards

Nine Worcester Prep varsity basketball players were named to the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference All-Conference teams were announced last week including a pair of Player of the Year Awards. Pictured above, from left are Brendan Miller, Tucker Brown, Patrick Petrera, Owen Nally, Madison Bescak, Karlie Southcomb, Leigh Lingo, Emily Copeland and Regan Lingo. Submitted photo.

BERLIN- After wildly successful 2016-2017 campaigns, Worcester Prep’s boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball teams were well represented last week when the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) post-season awards were announced including a pair of Player of the Year honors.

The Worcester boys’ team used a big second half run to defeat rival Salisbury School, 55-45, in the ESIAC tournament championship game back on February 17. The Mallards finished 11-4 overall on the season with an 8-1 run including the conference championship to close out the season.

As a result, the Worcester boys’ team placed four players on the ESIAC All-Conference teams, which were announced last week. Named to the ESIAC All-Conference team were Tucker Brown, Brendan Miller, Patrick Petrera and Owen Nally.

Brown was also named ESIAC boys’ varsity Player of the Year. He led the Mallards in points, rebounds and blocks and was an integral part of Worcester winning back-to-back conference championships, according to Head Coach Keith Geiger.

“Tucker won the Player of the Year because he is the best player on the team the past two years,” he said. “He scores a lot of points, but most impressive is his humble attitude and sportsmanship.”

On the girls’ side, the Mallards had an exceptional season during which they won their first 12 games of the season and reached the ESIAC tournament championship game. The Mallards did fall to rival Saints Peter and Paul in the title game, but the loss did little to tarnish what was otherwise a remarkable season. Five Mallards were named to the ESIAC All-Conference team including Madison Bescak, Karlie Southcomb, Emily Copeland, Regan Lingo and Leigh Lingo. Leigh Lingo, who led Worcester in points, assists and steals, was also named ESIAC Player of the Year.

“Leigh is one of the toughest kids I have ever coached,” said Coach Scot Dailey. “She is a true leader and demands her teammates give their best effort as much as she does.”