Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club Holds Annual Art Contest

The Ocean City-Berlin Optimist Club recently held its annual art contest at the Worcester County Arts Council. Pictured, from left, are Christy Powell, Stephen Decatur High School art teacher; Monica Forrester, Snow Hill High School art teacher; Steve Acton, club president; student winners Natalie Turner, Kira Salomon, Niamh Lundberg, Debra Marini, Kate Carpenter and Nick Ager; David Simpson, show judge; and Alexandra Tobiassen, Pocomoke High School art teacher. The club annually awards over $1,400 to students artists in Worcester County. Submitted Photos