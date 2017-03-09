Ocean City Church A Partner Site For Conference

OCEAN CITY — St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on 103rd Street in Ocean Citu will be a partner site for Trinity Institute’s 46th National Theological Conference on “Water Justice,” March 22-24, a live global conference held in New York City.

The conference will be webcast all over the world, including the Ocean City site. It will provide information for churches and individuals who wish to take unified, faith-based action on the front lines of the water justice movement.

A leading group of activists, scholars, and authors will come together to offer actionable guidance when dealing with the need for water justice initiatives in the areas of access to clean water, droughts, flooding, and rising tides, among others. Water is a heavenly gift, essential to sustaining all forms of life, and access to safe, clean drinking water is increasingly threatened by various world crises.

Speakers include Senator Barbara Boxer, environmentalist and former senator from California; Maude Barlow, author and former U. N. Senior Advisor on Water; Winston Halapua, Archbishop and Primate of the Diocese of Polynesia, and author of “Waves of God’s Embrace”; and Katherine Hayhoe, a climate scientist and co-author of “A Climate for Change: Global Warming Facts for Faith-based Decisions”; and others.

Persons wishing to attend the webcast conference in the Son and Sand Retreat Center at St. Peter’s should sign up by emailing Larry Ryan at Larry@stpetersoc.com. Information about Trinity Institute can be found at www.TI2017.org.