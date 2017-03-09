Ocean City Elks Conduct Annual Americanism Contest For Local Elementary Schools

National Recognition For Pocomoke Elementary School POCOMOKE – Pocomoke Elementary School earned recognition as a National Title I Distinguished School this week. “We are incredibly excited to have Pocomoke Elementary School recognized for the outstanding work the administration and staff are doing to ensure the children in Pocomoke are achieving at high levels,” Superintendent Lou Taylor said. “The efforts of the… Read more »

Berlin’s Electric Efforts Paying Off With Lower Consumer Rates BERLIN – In spite of increases being implemented by some regional providers, Berlin officials want the town’s electric customers to know their rates will remain low for the foreseeable future. A news release issued by the town this week reported the average monthly residential bill for a Berlin Electric customer was $128.74, roughly $10 cheaper… Read more »

Man Arrested After Bomb Threat At Health Department Office In Berlin BERLIN — An unidentified male suspect is in custody on Wednesday afternoon after walking into a Worcester County Health Department facility in Berlin with a backpack allegedly containing an explosive and threatening to cause harm to all in the area. Shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, the unidentified suspect entered the lobby of the Worcester… Read more »