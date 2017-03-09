SD High School Key Club Reports To Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City On Their Projects

by
Community E

At the Feb. 22 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City, President Dana Kim of the Kiwanis-sponsored Key Club at Stephen Decatur High School visited and reported on the Key Club’s projects.  She is pictured with Kiwanis President Elect Ralph Chinn.