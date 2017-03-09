Sociology Professor At SU Guest Speaker At Democratic Club Of Worcester County Meeting

by
Community B

The Democratic Club of Worcester County held its monthly meeting Feb, 23 at Ocean Pines Community Center with Dr. Timothy Dunn, sociology professor at Salisbury University as guest speaker. Club meetings are held the fourth Thursday of the month at the Ocean Pines Community Center at 7 p.m. Pictured, from left, are club Vice President Jerry White, Dunn and club President Tom Butler.