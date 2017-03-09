Things To Do Around Town – March 10, 2017

March 10: Crab Cake Dinner

4-7 p.m. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. Includes single crab cake sandwich, green beans, seasoned baked potato. Cost: $10. Carry-outs available. Bake sale table. 410-641-1137.

March 11: St. Patrick’s After-Parade Party

2 p.m.-until. American Legion Post 166. Corned beef, cabbage and potatoes: $8. Music by DJ Andy at 7 p.m.

March 11: Allen Historical Society Breakfast

7:30-10 a.m. Allen Community Hall, 26575 Collins Wharf Rd., Allen. Cost: $8/adults; $6/-children 6-12; free/children under 6. French toast casserole, sausage, bacon, eggs, fruit and beverage. Proceeds go toward restoration of Huffington/Pollitt house, future home of the museum. 410-546-2043 or oldjay@aol.com.

March 11: Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church Dinner

3-6 p.m. Church Hall, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Libertytown). Cost: $10. Country fried steak (beef), mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, rolls and drink. Shamrock cookies: $5/box; shamrock cake and cookies: $10. Eat in or carry out. Free delivery available in town limits of Berlin. Police/fire (EMS)/veterans get $2 off their meal. 443-493-1048.

March 13: Spaghetti Dinner To Benefit Girl Scouts, Chesapeake Council-Service Unit #7

5 p.m. DeNovo’s Trattoria, Manklin Creek Shopping Center, Ocean Pines. Door prizes, face painting by Susan Delaney. Tickets: Ad-ults: $12; children: $5. Tickets: 410-641-7667 or 443-235-1019.

March 13, March 20: Ocean City Power Squadron Boating Course

Ocean Pines Branch, Worcester County Library. Eight-hour course. Exam on March 20. Registration at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27, all classes 7-9 p.m. Minimal $15 fee for the course and material. Middle school and high school students are free. 410-641-6535 or 410-641-8040.

March 16: Worcester County NAACP Meeting

6:30 p.m. Germantown School Heritage Center, 10223 Trappe Rd., Berlin. Historian Gregory Purnell will talk about local African-American heritage. Public invited to join and bring a friend. 443-944-6701.

March 16: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

Assateague Room, Ocean Pines Community Center. Refreshments at 9:45 a.m. followed by a short business meeting after which Cathie Rodefer will help members create a decorated planter for spring. $5. To reserve a craft kit, call 410-208-3032. Guests are welcome.

March 17: American Legion Fundraiser

4-7 p.m. 10111 Old Ocean City Blvd. (next to Rite Aid), Berlin. Chicken salad platter: $6; sandwich: $4; pints: $8; clam fritter platter: $7; sandwich: $5. Platters include french fries and cole slaw. Great local recipes. Public welcome.

March 18: Showell Volunteer Fire Department Cash Bash

6-11 p.m. 11620 Worcester Hwy., Showell. Cash prizes every 15 minutes starting at 7 p.m. Light fare, frozen drinks and beer included in ticket price. Cash bar available. Music by DJ Donnie. Grand prize of $1,000 announced at the end of the evening. $25 in advance; $35 at the door. 410-352-5916.

March 18: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Dinner

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. New Hope United Methodist includes mashed potatoes, greens, string beans, macaroni and cheese, beets, biscuits, dessert and coffee. Adults: $13. Carry-outs available. 410-543-8244 or 443-235-0251.

March 19: Showell United Methodist Church Homecoming

2 p.m. Showell United Methodist Church, 10115 Pitts Rd., Showell. Speaker: Courtland Cropper (who grew up as part of the Showell congregation). Music by King’s Ambassadors. Meal to follow. 757-824-2280.

March 20: Free Soup Social

Noon-3 p.m. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church Hall, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Libertytown). Vegetable soup, ham and bean soup, turkey and cheese wraps, cupcakes and drinks. Games, puzzles, crafts. Accepting donations. 443-493-1048.

March 21: American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166 Monthly Meeting

6 p.m. social hour; 7 p.m. meeting. 23rd Street, Ocean City. Current members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend.

March 24: Bull And Oyster Roast

6-10 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Raw and steamed oysters, oyster fritters, roast beef sandwiches, fried chicken, beer wagon and lots more. $35 in advance, $40 at the door. Rifle raffle: $10/ticket. 410-352-5757.

March 24: Dive Into Spring Pool Party

5-8 p.m. Stephen Decatur After Prom Committee hosting with support of Ocean Pines Aquatics. Sports Core Pool. Pizza, music, 50/50 raffle, hotel rooms raffle. Donation: $7. Money collected will go toward rented games and activities, music, Chinese auction prizes, grand prizes, food, drinks and supplies. 410-251-1512.

March 24: South Of The Border Night

4-6 p.m. Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church Hall, 8006 Ironshire Station Rd., Berlin (Libertytown). $10 fiesta tray: three hard or soft tacos, one burrito, nachos with cheese, cinnamon treats, drink; $7 fiesta tray: large taco salad, cinnamon treats, drink; $5 kid’s fiesta tray: two hard or soft tacos, cinnamon twist, juice box or water. Also: $1 tacos; $2 burritos; $3 loaded nachos, $1 cinnamon treats, $5 large taco salad, $1 drinks. Eat in or carry out. Police/fire (EMS)/-veterans get $2 off their meal. 443-493-1048.

March 25: Powellville Church Spring Festival

10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade soups, barbecue pork sandwiches, homemade chicken salad and many desserts. Eat in or carry out. 443-880-8804.

March 25: Indoor Flea Market

8 a.m.-noon. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy. (Route 611 at Snug Harbor Road), Berlin. Baked goods, breakfast sandwiches available. 410-629-0926.

March 25: Sussex County Chili Cook-Off

Doors open at 10 a.m. for set-up. Open to the public. Admission: $7.50 gets a bowl and spoon for tasting; $5 allows you to enter your own chili. Hot dogs available: $1. Voting at 3 p.m. by people’s choice. Door prizes every hour. Abate of Delaware, Sussex Moose Lodge, 35933 Zion Church Rd., Roxana, Del. 302-732-3429; 410-251-8699.

March 26: Ocean City Parrothead Club Social

1-4 p.m. Seacrets, 49th Street and de bay. Begin with tour of new distillery ($10 charge). Food and drink specials, music by Island Fusion, games and phun. All current members and anyone interested in becoming a member are invited to join the group. ocphc@comcast.-net.

March 27: Burley Oak Charity Night

6-9 p.m. Burley Oak Brewery, 10016 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin. Support for Assateague Island Alliance. Over $1,500 in prizes donated by local businesses, live music by Michelle and Kathy from Ful Circle. assateagueislandalliance.org.

March 29: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

5-6:30 p.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. Cash bar will be open 410-524-7994.

March 30: Stephen Decatur High School Job Fair

8:15 a.m.-1 p.m. Area vendors invited to participate in fair at the school. Stephen Decatur, Snow Hill and Pocomoke students will be in attendance. Offers great opportunity to hire summer staff. Vendor signup at 410-641-2207 or mmtindley@mail.worcester.k12.md.us.

March 30-31: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Lobby Sales

March 30: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; March 31: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. In The Bag (handbags, wallets, luggage, small leather goods). Main Lobby, 9733 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Fundraiser with proceeds to benefit Atlantic General Hospital. 410-641-1100.

March 31: All-You-Can-Eat Taco Night

6-8 p.m. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Beef, Chicken and fish tacos, beans and rice, guacamole dip, salsa and chips. Hard and soft shells. $10/adults; $6/children under 11. 410-251-5490 or 619-922-9950.

April 2: Motorcycle And Motorsport Swap Meet

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Rain date: April 9. Motorcycle, ATV/UTV, motor scooter, tires, tools, accessories. $10 per table. Registration proceeds benefit Abate of Delaware, the motorcyclist’s rights advocate. 36668 Dupont Blvd., Selbyville, Del. 302-436-4600; info@ATVplus.net.

April 8: Indoor Yard Sale

7 a.m.-noon. Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Vendors needed. $15 per table or two tables for $25. Breakfast sandwiches available. 443-880-6966.

April 12: LGBTQIA Teen And Adult Night

5:30-7 p.m. Berlin Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Join the LGBTQIA Family. The group offers support, a safe environment, understanding, information, education, reduces isolation, increases socializations and open discussions. Second Wednesday of each month. 410-629-0164 or linda.creighton@maryland.gov.

April 14: Good Friday Service

7 p.m. Powellville UM Church Choir will present Calvary’s Love. 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Everyone is welcome.