Three Seahawks Earn Medals At States

BERLIN- Six members of Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team competed in the state championships last weekend in Prince George’s County and half placed in their respective weight divisions.

By virtue of a strong performance in the state 4A-3A South regional tournament, Decatur sent six wrestlers to the state championship meet last weekend including Robert Kaminski (113) Josh Lawson (120), Andy McKahan (145), Caleb Bourne (195), Jian Joobeen (220 and Ean Spencer (285). When the dust settled after a whirlwind two-day tournament, three Seahawks had reached the podium in their respective divisions including Kaminski, McKahan and Spencer.

At 145, McKahan won his opener against Kyle Williamson of Howard, then beat Nolan Smith of Paint Branch in the second round. McKahan then beat Tony Sita of Huntingtown in the rematch from the regional championship and beat Shane Acton of Urbana to win third place.

At 113, Kaminski lost to Kemper Stearns of Walter Johnson in his opener, then beat Anthony Potter of C.M. Wright in the second round, Nick Shardt of Broadneck in the next round and then Siravash Sarvestani in the fourth round. Kaminski then lost to Stearns again, but rebounded with a win over Patrick Hughes of Bennett to finish fifth.

At 285, Spencer beat Severna Park’s Harry Tompkins in the opener, then beat Delante Henderson of Wheaton in the second round. In the third round, Spencer lost to Alon Hough of Woodlawn, Shawn King-Pombo of South Hagerstown and Tyler Esker of Reservoir to finish sixth overall in the weight class.

As a team, the Seahawks finished 12th overall among the 91 teams represented in the tournament. All in all, it was a great season for Decatur, which captured its first Bayside Conference championship since 2011, sent seven wrestlers to the state regional tournament and six to the state finals.