Voices From The Readers – March 10, 2017

Proposed Change Will Harm Education

Editor:

In January, H.R.610, the Choices in Education Act was introduced and co-sponsored by our Worcester County Representative Andy Harris.

H.R. 610, the School Choice Act, will eliminate the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, thereby allowing Federal funds that are now given to public schools be given in the form of vouchers to parents who choose to enroll their children in private schools, charter schools or to homeschool their children. On the surface this sounds like possibly a good idea. Voucher systems have been around in different parts of our country since 1990. However, the impact of these voucher systems on the educational outcome of those children benefitting from these vouchers has had largely mixed and inconsistent results.

It does appear though that the voucher system does have one universal result. Monies that would have otherwise gone to the public schools will no longer be available, leaving the public schools without the adequate funds so needed to provide a good quality education for all those children remaining in the public school system. In addition, States who choose not to participate in the voucher program will receive NO funds from the Federal government.

This Bill also abolishes the Healthy Hunger Free Kids Act of 2010 which provides nutritional standards for Federally funded school breakfasts and lunches. In Worcester County alone 44% of our students qualify for these school meals. Study after study of how nutrition impacts the learning ability of students tells us how harmful it will be to reduce or eliminate these nutritional standards. To eliminate such a basic need undermines all efforts to give our children the best education they so richly deserve.

Last but not least, this Bill will also eliminate the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, which is the nation’s educational law that provides equal opportunity in education, covering programs for struggling learners, advanced placement classes, ESL classes, education for the homeless, school safety monitoring and compliance, and Federal accountability programs.

I am urging all residents of Maryland to contact your Senators, our Governor and, especially, Representative Andy Harris and let them know you want them to protect our public schools by fighting against any attempt to defund our public schools. Tell them to vote no to HR 610.

Constance W. Hughes, DDS

Shining Light On Assault Awareness

Editor:

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. This year’s theme, “Engaging New Voices,” builds on the idea that we are stronger together, and that new partners and community members are needed to expand sexual assault prevention efforts, we can help the next generation foster attitudes that promote healthy relationships, equality, and respect.

Nearly one in five women and one in 71 men are victims of sexual assault. We all have a role to play in preventing sexual violence in our community. Our actions, big and small, have a ripple effect on those we teach, guide, and influence. From modeling healthy behavior to addressing inappropriate conduct, everyone can make a difference.

The Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner (S.A.F.E.) program at Atlantic General Hospital is managed by a forensic nurse team that is certified and licensed by the Maryland Board of Nursing. This team provides confidential, compassionate, and comprehensive support to victims of any age, from newborns to seniors, who are victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse/child sexual abuse/neglect, and senior abuse. The program provides victims physical and psychological assessments, crisis intervention, and evidence collection for local law enforcement and the State Attorney’s office. The program works in collaboration with many agencies and community services, including Life Crisis, Worcester County Child Advocacy Center, Worcester County States Attorney Office, Law Enforcement and Worcester County Department of Social Services, under a multidisciplinary model called the Sexual Assault Response Team (S.A.R.T). Atlantic General’s SART team main goal is to coordinate the response to victims of sexual assault in Worcester County.

Changing beliefs which contribute to sexual violence starts with believing survivors of sexual violence when they share their stories. You the community can help by calling out victim-blaming comments or rape jokes. Remind those around you that sexual assault is never okay, or the victim’s fault. Seemingly small actions like this can make a critical impact.

Get engaged this April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Join us in embracing your role in ending sexual assault. Learn more about how you can use your voice to change the culture. Rape Is Wrong.

Althea Foreman

Berlin

(The writer is the SAFE/SART coordinator for AGH.)

Hidden Expenses

Editor:

Last night I attended a public hearing on the 2018 Annual Transportation plan called for by Vince Gisriel. The packet of information published by staff was misleading. It attempted to hide the true expenses to the city. Under Fiscal Impact it stated: “Anticipated grant funds of $29,091.983. The Town’s match is 10% or $2,909,198.30, in an effort to perfume the pig this figure was a lie.

Hidden in this Annual Transportation Plan was the Public Works Campus Plan. Ground work had been laid for the undisclosed city’s part of this $15,209,372 expense. On Sept. 6, 2016, with little if any fanfare, the council had voted in Resolution No. 2016-14, allowing $11 million to be raised in a bond for “Public Works and Transit Facility Upgrades” this project. Undisclosed monies are already being expended by staff. The breakdown for the planned spending was revealed last night. The town would spend almost $8,500,000 for a multilevel parking garage for employees and near $4,000,000 for a bus garage. Allowing employees cars and buses to be kept out of the weather. Both garages will be located in the public works complex in addition the plan calls for constructing a new administration building. Although there was a generous dose of other taxpayers money involved in the proposal it has not yet been committed. The Ocean City taxpayers present at the meeting were vehemently opposed to this spending. The cities portion was believed to be $10,200,000 expense, buried in the documents. Many cited that they had no garages for their cars. Others brought up more important needs for money that were not being met.

I presented a Public Works internal memo that showed we needed more than “$30,796,380” of road repairs and “$15,404,675” of urgent road repairs it seemed a little silly to be building almost $8.5 million of bayside parking garage for employee cars. Vince also discovered that the Impound lot in the complex would have to be moved and no expense was put in for this item. The community owes Vince a debt of gratitude for exposing this quiet if not hidden plan of even more unnecessary spending by the spendaholic council. Particularly when so many roads lie in disrepair. Not to mention needed sewer and water line replacements.

Later I called out staff for misrepresenting another matter. On February 17 Ocean City today reported that “Martha Bennett said in the past two decades the pension plans have been tracking according to estimates” having “had an average gain of 7.8% and 7.9% annually.” That was a lie, I did the math, over twenty years the gain had been under 6%, a big difference! I encouraged the council to put more money into the pension Funds Annually, an obligation that, unlike the parking garages, we had to pay. The Mayor and Lloyd Martin immediately took credit and said they planned to do it and were waiting for the actuary report next month. The pension Fund was an argument I have had with Martha for over five years. It looks like it will finally get some traction.

Government has to fix roads and fund pensions. It does not have to build parking garages even when tax payers from other jurisdictions offer us money to make it tempting for us to spend our money.

Tony Christ

Give Trump A Chance

Editor:

In November, the people went to the polls and elected Donald Trump to the office of president of the United States.

The Democratic Party, like Senator Schumer and Senator Cardin, want to say that Russia had something to do with Trump being elected. The American people elected Trump, not Russia. It’s about time that the Democrats realize that the American people don’t like what is going on in Washington.

I think that Senators Schumer, Cardin, Tom Carper and Nancy Pelosi should resign from office since they don’t like the American people. People are losing their healthcare that the Democrats made a mess of and won’t help the Republicans to make healthcare easier for people to get. We have people here in the United States that don’t belong here and no one would do anything about that except Donald Trump.

We have a good president in the White House now that cares about the American people and wants to straighten out healthcare and put people back to work. He wants to make Baltimore, Chicago and other cities safer to stop the murders and crime.

People should go to Washington and march on the capital to let the Democrats know something needs to be done.

I am thinking about going to the Supreme Court here in Delaware to file a lawsuit against Delaware to not let anymore illegal immigrants into our state.

Richard Ruzicka

Selbyville