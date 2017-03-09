Worcester Readers Helping With State’s Digital Usage Goal

SNOW HILL – Officials with the Worcester County Library said local readers are doing their part to help Maryland libraries reach a statewide eBook initiative.

Jennifer Ranck, Worcester County library director, said since March of 2005 Maryland libraries have circulated more than 10 million eBooks and digital audiobooks and added that circulation exceeded 2.2 million from July of 2015 through June of 2016 alone.

Although the Worcester County Library system is smaller than most, Ranck said she has seen local readership contribute to the growing statewide circulation.

“It’s not as tremendous as other counties because we are so small,” she said. “But we’ve definitely seen it grow.”

In January of 2017, she said library card holders checked out 2,854 items from OverDrive, the digital content provider of the Maryland Digital eLibrary Consortium.

Ranck explained that the library witnesses a surge in digital readership each January, after individuals receive new tablets for the holidays.

“E-books aren’t 50 percent of our circulation, but it is definitely growing,” she said.

Overall, circulation continues to increase from year to year.

In the three years prior to 2017, checkouts increased by more than 10,000 – from 19,361 in 2014 to 30,309 in 2016.

Ranck explained that the library keeps track of circulation in an effort to provide users with the content they need and want.

“It’s a way for us to buy the items folks want to read and expand our resources the best way possible,” she said.

Since joining the Maryland Digital eLibrary Consortium in 2007 – with financial support from the Eastern Shore Regional Library – Ranck said the Worcester County Library has provided library card holders with access to more publications.

“Offering books and information in a variety of formats strengthens the library’s ability to promote reading by providing access to the latest titles using the newest technologies,” she said in a statement.

Ranck now encourages people to visit OverDrive and help the Maryland libraries reach a new circulation goal of 20 million.

“The library is very pleased to be part of Maryland’s Consortium and library staff are more than happy to show users how to download items,” she said.

The Maryland State Department of Education’s Division of Library Development Services continues to purchase new content each year, according to Ranck.

“It is this statewide cooperation that has made this partnership a success and continues to allow us to provide customers with service innovations,” she said.