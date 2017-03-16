Addison McDaniel, Fifth-Grader At Berlin Intermediate School Awarded Carson Scholarship

Addison McDaniel, a fifth-grader at Berlin Intermediate School has been awarded the Carson Scholarship. The Carson Scholarship is a $1,000 college scholarship awarded to 4th-11th graders who serve their community and excel academically. Recipients of this scholarship are also awarded with a trophy and an Olympic-sized medal.