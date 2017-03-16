Aluma, Coates Earn Top Bayside Honors

Decatur’s Keve Aluma this week was named Bayside South Player of the Year, while Decatur girls’ coach Katie Coates was named Bayside South Coach of the Year. Pictured above, Aluma fires home a dunk during the Governor’s Challenge in late December. Photo by Earl Campbell

BERLIN- With the state championships in the books, the nets cut down and the celebrations over, the Bayside South Conference this week announced its post-season accolades for boys’ and girls’ varsity basketball and Decatur was recognized for remarkable seasons with a couple of top honors.

On the boys’ side, Decatur’s Keve Aluma was named Bayside South Player of the Year. The Wofford College-bound senior averaged a double-double on the season with 18 points per game and 12 rebounds per game to lead the Seahawks to a second straight 3A-East region title. Crisfield’s David Arnold was named Bayside South Coach of the Year.

Joining Aluma on the All-Bayside South First Team were senior Gary Briddell, who transferred to Decatur from Parkside this year, and Kevon Voyles. Earning All-Bayside South honorable mentions for Decatur were Hayden Fraiser, Tahjeem Woodland, Ja’Ron Johnson and freshman Churchill Bounds.

On the girls’ side, Decatur’s Katie Coates was named Bayside South Coach of the Year after leading the Seahawks to a perfect record in the conference. Kayla Cook of Mardela was named Bayside South Player of the Year. Decatur’s Amya Mumford and Lexie VanKirk were both named to the All-Bayside South Conference First Team, while Savannah Schultz was named to the All-Bayside Conference Second Team.

In addition, the Bayside Senior All Star teams were announced this week and Decatur was well represented on the Bayside South team. On the boys’ side, Aluma and Briddell will represent Decatur in the conference All-Star game. On the girls’ side, Schultz and Madison Jones will represent the Seahawks in the Senior All-Star game.