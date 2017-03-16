Annual St. Pat’s 5K A Huge Success

OCEAN CITY- With huge crowds cramming into the resort for the parade last weekend, the annual St. Patrick’s Boardwalk 5K was once again a huge success with nearly 900 runners braving cold temps and biting winds for the annual event.

The St. Patrick’s Boardwalk 5K was held last Saturday morning as planned despite harsh temperatures. The annual race, produced by OC Tri Running, began on the Boardwalk in the area of 4th Street not far from the main sponsor Shenanigan’s. From there, the runners headed south on the Boardwalk around the Inlet pier and Inlet parking lot to the tram station.

From there, the runners headed north again on the Boardwalk to the area of 16th Street where they turned around and headed back to the finish line at Shenanigan’s. A total of 872 runners from all over the mid-Atlantic region competed in the annual event. For the record, Aaron McGray of Lavale, Maryland was first, followed by Tom Yinger of Westminster and Jake Breschi of Perry Hall.

Local runners who finished in the top 100 included Marc Smith, Berlin (8); James Parana, Berlin (9); James Rowan, Berlin (15); Peter Mohammadioun, Bishopville (19); Jacob Figgs, Snow Hill (27); Rebecca Sirman, Ocean City (33); Connor Neville, Berlin (36); Allen Herman, Berlin (40); Brook Hamrock, Berlin (47); Robert Pflaumer, Berlin (51); James Weismiller, Ocean City (56); Finn Ramnarain, Bishopville (58); Gordon Kretser, Ocean City (63); Melissa Willey, Ocean City (63); Travis Bush, Berlin (74); Vicki Magnolia, Berlin (81); Brianna Bentz, Ocean City (86); Tristan Dutton, Bishopville (87); Charles Curran, Ocean City (92) and Rachel Savage, Berlin (98).