Coastal Association Of Realtors Chooses Three Finalist For Fair Housing Calendar Contest

by
community E

After receiving nearly 100 submissions, the Coastal Association of Realtors (CAR) has chosen three finalists, one from each of the three Lower Shore counties, in this year’s Fair Housing calendar contest. The three finalists’ artwork will be forwarded to the Maryland Association of Realtors (MAR) for possible inclusion in the statewide Fair Housing Month calendar. Pictured above is Worcester County’s winner Lindsay Birkhead-Morton (center) flanked by Realtor Steven Diaz (left) and CAR President-Elect Joel Maher (right).