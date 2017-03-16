Eagle’s Landing Named Top Course in State

BERLIN- Ocean City’s own Eagle’s Landing last week was named the top golf course in Maryland by Golf Advisor magazine in a customer review-driven survey.

Golf Advisor magazine, a national publication, each year rates golf courses across the country in a wide variety of categories based on customer reviews, similar to the approach used by Trip Advisor. Golf Advisor then breaks down its top 15 lists by state and the survey results released last week included all of the golf courses in Maryland from Worcester County to the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore areas to western Maryland.

When the survey was completed, Ocean City’s own Eagle’s Landing was rated the top golf course in Maryland after scoring well in several sub-categories. While Eagle’s Landing finished near the top in several categories, the only category in which it finished on top was course conditions. Eagle’s Landing also garnered near-perfect ratings in off-course amenities, value, pace of play, staff friendliness and course layout.

Eagle’s Landing PGA Head Professional Bob Croll said the recognition was especially sweet because it came from the customers who play the course.

“Something I think is really worth noting is that this is based on reviews of golfers, our customers, who have played Eagle’s Landing,” he said. “It reflects how satisfied our customers are after playing our golf course. If you look at the categories, Eagles Landing ranked in the top in conditions and received almost perfect scores for staff friendliness, course layout and value. We are very proud of the service we provide and are excited that our customers recognize what Eagles Landing has to offer.”