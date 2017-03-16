Emily Sandt And Shiloh Ponds Winners Of Elks Club Americanism Contest

Berlin Intermediate School sixth-graders Emily Sandt and Shiloh Ponds were the winners of the Elks Club Americanism contest. Ponds won the essay portion with an essay on the question “Why is it important to vote?” while Sandt won the poster contest for drawing her favorite American symbol the Statue of Liberty.