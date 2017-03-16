Finnegan’s Wake Party Set For Saturday At Seacrets

OCEAN CITY – The St. Patrick’s Parade is in the books and the actual St. Patrick’s Day is on Friday, but just as an Irish wake is one last party for the deceased, so too is Finnegan’s Wake set for Saturday in Seacrets’ Morley Hall one last grand party for the annual celebrations in Ocean City.

For the fifth year, the Friends of Wor-cester County Developmental Center (WCDC) will be holding this mock Irish wake as a fundraiser for adults with intellectual disabilities who attend the WCDC. Morley Hall will echo with great music and lots of laughter as mourners and revelers alike raise one last glass in toast to the supposed passing of Tim Finnegan.

Folk Heroes will headline this year’s entertainment and enthrall the audience with Celtic and folk songs both acoustic and electric. Folk Heroes, comprised of Robin Cockey, Charlie Stedman, Mike O’Loughlin and Mickey Justice, have been entertaining and enlightening fans of authentic Irish music for almost a quarter of a century.

Area legends the Ocean City Pipes and Drums not only lead the funeral procession but will also perform flawless sets of Highland and military marches that will make this the most unforgettable wake you have ever attended.

All this music is designed to stir you to action, and audience members will have a chance to become part of the show. While Tim Finnegan is lying in his coffin, you can tell him a joke. If you can raise him from the dead with laughter, you win a drink of your choosing.

Wealthy Irish used to hire professional mourners called Keeners to pay respects to the departed. Anyone who wishes will have the opportunity to come forward and wail for Tim. If the judges feel your keening is the best, judged by volume and feeling, you will win a cash prize. The event is sponsored by Cheers Beer, Wine and Spirits of Berlin. Entertainment is sponsored by local Realtor Steve Cohen and Fins Ale House and Raw Bar in Berlin.

Admission is $20. Secrets will have traditional Irish dishes as well as their regular menu available and happy hour prices will be in effect at the bar. There will also be a silent auction with wonderful items from fine jewelry to dining certificates. The doors open at 4:45 p.m. and the evening starts with the funeral procession at 5:15 p.m.

All money raised goes to benefit the Friends of WCDC and their mission. For more information about the wake, call Cathy Gallagher at 570-956-4721. For more information about WCDC and its programs, call Jack Ferry at 410-632-2382.