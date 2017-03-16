Heroics Recognized

The Ocean City Fire Department last week honored Berlin resident Jason Cole with a Citizen Service Award for his heroics during an ocean rescue in October. Cole was honored for his actions on October 13 when he bravely entered the ocean to rescue a swimmer in distress. “Jason’s actions were selfless and he demonstrated what it means to be a true citizen hero. Although this token of gratitude is not merely enough for the bravery Jason displayed that day, it is still my great pleasure to present him with this Citizen Service Award,” said OCFD Past Deputy Chief Bo Duke. Pictured above is Cole (center) with Duke (left) and Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company President Jay Jester.

Submitted photo