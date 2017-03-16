Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Contributes $500 To United Way Imagination Library Program

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City last week contributed $500 to the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore’s Imagination Library Program, which provides books for children up to five years old in Worcester, Wicomico, Somerset and Dorchester Counties. Pictured left to right are President-Elect Ralph Chinn, Special Projects Manager of the United Way of the Lower Eastern Shore Kacey Decker and fellow Kiwanian and Speakers and Programs Chair J. Graham Caldwell.