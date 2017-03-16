OC Elementary Kicks Off Annual Donation Drive For Humane Society

Ocean City Elementary kicked off its annual donation drive for the Worcester County Humane Society.  This is the 20th year OCES has been supporting the shelter.  There is a donation table in the front lobby where throughout the month, students can donate items There is also a collection bucket where families can donate spare change to the shelter.  Pictured are third grade students Abbi Connell, Caleb Loring and Samantha Ruppert.