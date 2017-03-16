Open Houses Of The Week – March 17, 2017

by
open-house-sign

MILLVILLE

Bishop’s Landing

25513 Fox Point Ln

Daily 10-6

New Community

5 Minutes to Beach

3-5BR Villas & Homes

Lots of Amenities

Beazer Homes

302-235-3024

OCEAN CITY

The Gateway Grand

Oceanfront 48th Street

Daily 10-5

Fully Furnished

3-4BR/3BA

Condos & Penthouses

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

877-260-2710

WEST OCEAN CITY

Seaside Village

Golf Course Road

Tues-Sun 10-6

New Construction

3BR/3.5BA

Town Homes

Lennar Homes

302-540-0309

OCEAN CITY

Sunburst Townhouse

1600 Philadelphia Ave

Fri-Sun 12-3

3BR Townhouses

Jon Barker

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-935-3810

OCEAN CITY

Sunset Island

67th St & The Bay

Fri, Sat & Sun

Condos, Townhomes,

Single Family Homes

Luxury Resort Living

Terry Riley

Vantage Resort Realty

443-880-0512

OCEAN CITY

1521 Teal Drive

Mallard Island

Open Sat & Sun

4BR/2.5BA Home

Tranquil Setting

Outdoor Oasis

Maryellen Rosenblit

Coldwell Banker

410-723-8701

WEST OCEAN CITY

Villas at Inlet Isle

Daily 11-3

Waterfront THs

3BR/4BA

PJ Aldridge

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-251-7562

OCEAN CITY

1111 Edgewater Ave

Fri-Mon 10-4

New Construction

Direct Waterfront

Boats slips available

Furnished 3BR/2.5BA

Peck Miller

Coldwell Banker

443-880-2341

WEST OCEAN CITY

Seaside Village

Golf Course Road

Mon-Sat 10-5

Sun 12-5

3BR/2FB/2HB

Town Homes

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-524-6400

BETHANY BEACH

Forest Landing

Daily 12-5

Carriage & Villa

Style Homes

Up to 4BR/2500SF

Luxury Upgrades

1st Class Amenities

Ryan Homes

302-539-3462

BERLIN

8702 Habitat Court

Sun 12-2

4BR/3.5BA

Single Family Home

Margaret Connors

Berkshire Hathaway

410-430-5221

FENWICK ISLAND

Lighthouse Lakes

Daily 12-5

New Construction

4BR/2.5BA Homes

Lakeside Community

Amazing Amenities

Close to Beaches

Ryan Homes

302-524-8900

FRANKFORD

The Estuary

30118 Islander Beach Rd

Daily 10-6

New Community

Single Family Homes

Many Activities

5 Mins to Fenwick

Beazer Homes

302-217-3724

OCEAN CITY

The Bayview Grand

Direct Bayfront

Between 5th & 6th St

Daily 10-4

4BR/3BA Condos

Kevin Decker

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

443-235-6552

OCEAN CITY

Gateway Grand

Oceanfront 48th St

Saturday 11-2

1108&207 3BR/3BA

401 4BR/3BA

Jon Barker

Mark Fritschle Group/

Condominium Realty

410-723-6290

OCEAN CITY

El Rosa #303

8 64th Street

Oceanblock

Sat 11-3

Oceanview

3BR/2BA Condo

Melissa Strawbridge

Berkshire Hathaway

443-600-1170