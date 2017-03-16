Parade Award Winners Announced

OCEAN CITY – Despite frigid temperatures and harsh winds, the Delmarva Irish-American Club’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade down Coast-al Highway on Saturday was once again a huge success with big crowds lining the parade route.

The Delmarva Irish-American Club judges reviewed the participating units and presented awards in several categories.

In the Best Marching Unit category, the winner was the Believe in Tomorrow Children’s House by the Sea en-try, while the honorable mention went to the Surfrider Foundation.

The Best Commercial Float award went to Mann Properties, while Belly Busters Seafood and Deli earned the honorable mention. The Best Non-Commercial Float award went to the Relay for Life of Northern Worcester County, while the honorable mention went to the Ocean City Downtown Association.

The Best Motorized Unit award went to the Friends of the Worcester County Developmental Center, while the honorable mention went to the Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce. The Best Adult Group award went to The Frat Boys, while the honorable mention went to Matteo’s Salsa Loco. The Best Youth Group Award went to the Sussex Central High School Marching Band, while the honorable mention went to Paula’s School of Baton.

The Special Committee Award went to the Ocean City Surf Club, the Judge’s Choice Award went to the Float of Hope and the Best Overall award went to Seacrets-Ocean 98-Seacrets Distillery. The Basket of Cheer winners were Charity Dudley of Selbyville, Mary Matthes of Frankford and Dawn Bowen of Leonardtown, Md.