Pocomoke Girls Bow Out In Final Four

POCOMOKE- While Decatur’s boys’ varsity basketball team was battling in the Final Four, Worcester County’s other representative in the state semifinals, the Pocomoke varsity girls, also bowed out gracefully last weekend.

The Pocomoke girls were the top seed in the 1A-East Section II bracket and swept three games to reach the state’s Final Four. Along the way, the Warriors beat Mardela, 55-45, Washington, 56-46 and then Cambridge-South Dorchester, 44-41, to reach the semifinals. The run ended there for the Pocomoke girls, who fell to Patterson Mill, 63-25, in the semifinals at Towson University last weekend.