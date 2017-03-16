Ravens Roost 44 Presents $500 Donation To Vietnam Veterans Of America

Last week, Eric Waterman, president of Ravens Roost 44 in Ocean City, presented a donation of $500 to Vietnam Veterans of America Ocean City Chapter President Nelson Kelly to help fund a memorial bench dedicated to Barry Howard Berger, the only Ocean City native to lose his life in the Vietnam War. There will be a dedication ceremony for the bench and memorial plaque at 10 a.m. by the City Hall flag pole.