SoDel Concepts Announces Recipients Of Company’s Shining Star Awards

SoDel Concepts recently announced the recipients of the company’s Shining Star awards, recognition given to employees who are committed to cultivating a positive work environment and giving guests a memorable dining experience. Pictured above is Lauren Larson (left), a server at Bluecoast Seafood Grill in Bethany Beach, receiving a Shining Star award from General Manager Shannon Colburn (right).