St. Patrick’s Soccer Tourney Wrapping Up

The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Departments 29th St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament concludes this weekend after a month of action at Northside Park. Pictured above, the River Soccer Club shows off its trophy after winning the boys’ under-16 division last week. Submitted photo

OCEAN CITY- The Ocean City Recreation and Parks Department’s 29th annual St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament concludes this weekend after roughly 150 teams and hundreds of players from all over the region have participated in the event over the last three weekends.

From modest beginnings 29 years ago, the annual St. Patrick’s Soccer Tournament has grown by leaps and bounds over the years and is now one of the largest events of its kind in the region. Every weekend since late February, roughly 150 teams in 12 divisions have competed in the tournament at Northside Park. This weekend, the tournament concludes with the under-10 and under 14 boys’ and girls’ divisions with games played practically around the clock before the final champions are crowned on Sunday.

In other recent action, in the adult men’s division last weekend, the Makai Clothing Company beat the Bull on the Beach, 7-4, in the title game, while the Turtelettes beat Das Bier Haus, 3-1, in the adult women’s division. Other recent winners include Kraken over On Point, 3-2, in the under-18 girls’ division; Overlea over River Soccer Club in the under-18 boys’ division; Big Green over Hard Yacht Café in the Co-Rec division; Matrix Mutiny over Macho Boys in the boys’ under-12 division; SUSC Gold over PHWM White in the girls’ under-12 division and River Soccer Club over SUSC Gold in the boys’ under-16 division.