The Resorter … Revisited – March 17, 2017

Summer of 1963

Volume VIIII

Edition 7

Issue Highlights

The Adventure Floating Homes company was marketing heavily in Ocean City, offering a sample house that was open daily at Ship Café. An ad read, “A real honest-to-goodness year-around house that actually floats. Priced much lower than the average summer home.”

The new Americana Motel on 55th Street was enjoying its first summer. Mr. and Mrs. Elwood Fleming was at the head of this motel that offered fully equipped efficiencies.

The August special at Vincent et Vincent inside the Hamilton Hotel on the Boardwalk at 3rd Street was a shampoo and set for $3.

Among the movies being played at the Capitol Theatre on Worcester Street were Bye Bye Birdie, starring Dick Van Dyke; The Thrill Of It All, starring Doris Day and James Garner; Irma La Douce (for adults only), starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine; and For Love Or Money, starring Kirk Douglas.

The Fenwick Shopping Center at this time featured Adam’s Food Market, Smith Apparrel, Fenwick Crab House, Fenwick Washette, Edwards 5 & 10 and the U.S. Post Office.