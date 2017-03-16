Things I Like – March 17, 2017

Passionate high school sports coaches

When a referral turns into a sale for a friend

Driving in silence after dropping the kids off at school

Not packing socks for a vacation

How big phones used to be

Finding old business cards

Taking my kids to new playgrounds

When a preconceived notion is wrong.

The unpredictability of “Homeland”

A bargain that’s not too good to be true

Watching a skilled captain dock a boat

