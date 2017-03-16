Voices From The Readers – March 17, 2017

Say No To West Ocean City

Golf Course Rezoning

Editor:

The following letter was directed to Worcester County Commission President Madison Bunting.

Dear Commissioner Bunting:

Greetings from your South Point neighbors. After careful deliberation, we are writing to inform you of the position of the South Point Association which reflects a consensus of the overwhelming majority of residents represented.

The association stands in opposition to the request for rezoning of the Pine Shores Golf Course property to any designation that might allow for the development of a campground on the property. The stated Purpose and Intent of E -1 zoning is “to allow for orderly development until the regulations are amended to effect changes in the Comprehensive Plan resulting from the next state-mandated periodic review.” In our view, the premature re-zoning of environmentally sensitive, protected properties south of Maryland Route 376, which permits intense commercial development in a piecemeal fashion prior to a fully state-mandated review of the Comprehensive Plan falls disturbingly into the definition of spot zoning. We feel compelled to raise this issue.

The Pine Shores Golf Course is a parcel of ecologically sensitive land adjacent to the intersection of Maryland Route 376 and Maryland Route 611 east of Berlin. It is reasonable to conclude that at the time of the purchase the local investor was fully aware of the restrictions to the development of a commercial campground imposed by the existing E-1 zoning. These restrictions are intended to preserve the ecological integrity of the area lying south of Maryland Route 376.

The degree of profitability of the investor’s gamble in this parcel is entirely contingent upon a zoning change from E-1 zoning to A-2, as this would allow the commercial development to proceed and greatly increase the monetary value of the investment. The investor/developer has moved expeditiously toward this end and requested the zoning change.

In this respect, the developer’s application to our County Commissioners for rezoning to A-2 cannot be viewed in the same light nor approached with the same sympathy a reasonable person might be tempted to give a bona fide farmer seeking to save the family farm by maximizing its earning potential.

Rather, this is a clear case of a real estate investor seeking a change to existing zoning in order to maximize the return on his investment. We contend that this change in zoning runs contrary to the dictates of our Wor-cester County Comprehensive Development Plan and would undermine the pre-existing rights and uses of adjacent property owners.

In short, we consider this request for rezoning to be a classic example of an attempt at spot zoning for individual profit and a detriment to everyone else.

Given these circumstances, we cannot fathom any legitimate reason why there exists any urgency which might compel our Worcester County Commissioners to allow this project to go forward prior to the next state-mandated review of the Comprehensive Development Plan. The future of development in this area demands a full, fair and comprehensive review by all stakeholders and a halt to piecemeal decision making by a few.

An argument that rezoning is justified by a “change in the nature of the area” borders on the ludicrous. Roads that over the years have become increasingly congested and creeks and bays that suffer from greater-than-ever environmental stress are certainly not justification for rezoning. Allowing development of this campground (an entity that, in reality, is an intensively developed parking lot for seasonal trailers to encroach upon environmentally sensitive land) based on the rationale that the area has changed, becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy. Any quick spot zoning becomes a precedent-setting decision supporting future arguments in favor of even greater commercial development along the scenic approach to the Assateague Island National and State Seashores.

We find without merit any argument that the existing E-1 zoning was the result of a mistake. After the required public hearings, the issue was fully vetted by competent county officials including, but not limited to, the then Board of County Commissioners. E-1 was approved as the zoning designation which most closely adhered to the letter and the spirit of our Worcester County Comprehensive Plan.

The fact that a developer is now attempting to entice our County Commissioners to approve an adverse exception to the intent of the Comprehensive Plan is incontrovertible proof that the E-1 zoning was not a mistake but rather a prophetic bulwark against encroachment. The current E-1 zoning was both well-conceived and continues working precisely as the county intended to “protect and preserve the open character of the rural areas and the environmentally sensitive areas of the county.”

The membership of the South Point Association, Berlin, Maryland respectfully request that the application for rezoning be denied. We believe that this area is nature at its best – please keep it that way.

Sincerely,

Michael A. LeCompte-President

Elizabeth Walker-Secretary

Marilyn Burr-Treasurer

Naloxone Can Save Lives

Editor:

The use of Naloxone can save a life. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, is an opioid antagonist used in opioid overdoses to counteract the life-threatening depression of the respiratory system. It allows an overdose victim to breathe normally.

Although traditionally administered by emergency response personnel, naloxone can be administered by lay people or public, making it ideal for treating heroin and other opioids overdoses. The training is simple and use of Naloxone results in a life saved.

Here is what occurs in an opioid overdose. When too much of any opioid, like heroin, goes into too many receptors, the respiratory system slows and the person breathes more slowly, then not at all. Because Naloxone basically knocks the opioids out of the opiate receptors in the brain, the overdose is reversed and the person is able to breathe again.

However, it is a temporary drug that will wear off in 30-90 minutes and the person should be watched for signs of continued overdose. The overdose victim must seek medical assistance or call 911.

Lack of oxygen from opioid overdose may lead to brain injury in as little as four minutes, yet the average EMS response time is 9.4 minutes. Seconds can count during an opioid overdose, so it is vital if you have a loved one or friends who use, you need to have a plan in place. Most life-threatening opioid emergencies occur in the home, witnessed by friends or family.

Brand names of Naloxone are Ev-zio, Narcan injection, Narcan Nasal Spray. They all come with simple, lifesaving directions and are easy to administer. Upon purchase, read and know how to use these devices and keep them readily available.

Some states have a third-party law where a concerned parent, employee or nurse at a school can obtain Naloxone and administer it without facing legal repercussions, known as the Good Samaritan act. If you come in contact with a high-risk individual, you should have this lifesaving overdose antidote.

For more information and the availability of naloxone, go to http://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/naloxone-availability.html . If you are in need of a referral to a treatment center, call us at 1-800-431-1754.

Ray P. Clauson

Public Works

Projects Frivolous?

Editor:

The Ocean City Mayor and City Council (M&CC) are embarking on a $25 million dollar expansion plan for the Public Works complex at 65th Street.

They have already passed a resolution to borrow up to $11 million dollars via a municipal bond to pay for part of the project. The balance is to be paid by the Maryland Transportation Authority with mostly federal funds. Within the project, the M&CC intend to build an employee parking garage at an estimated cost of $8 million. They also want to build a bus storage facility for an estimated $3.4 million dollars.

Staff claims that we will be able to keep our buses longer if not exposed to salt air. The federal guidelines that pertain to bus replacement grants say that a bus has reached its useful life in at least 12 years of revenue service. Over 63 percent of our buses that went to auction in the last five years were between 14 and 21 years old. The average life of these buses was 16.7 years old. Most reached the end of their useful life without the need for a storage facility. Most Ocean City property owners do not have a garage for their vehicles, and yet the town needs one for their buses.

We also hear that the M&CC want to replace the Public Works administration building built in 1984 at an estimated cost of over $4.8 million dollars. It is said to be needed because the “public works family” has outgrown the existing building. What is wrong with an old fashioned addition to the present structure?

In the future, federal dollars are going to become scarcer. Ocean City will be looking to the federal and state governments to help fund a new Route 50 bridge and an expanded Route 90 bridge. We will continue to need beach replenishment funds as the years go on. We have streets and underground pipes that need repair and/or replacement. We need to fully fund our pension plans. In short, we must begin to prioritize our financial needs.

Ironically, the M&CC cut late night bus service on winter weekdays to save $46,000 in the fiscal year 2014 budget and yet, they want to spend millions of dollars on this unnecessary project. We are never going to bring down government debt with this kind of thinking. When will the M&CC bud-get town funds like each of us do in our own budgets?

Vincent dePaul Gisriel Jr.

Ocean City

Tail Wagging The Dog?

Editor:

Back in 2010, after attending a number of City Council meetings, it became apparent that the council’s staff was not only consuming dozens of hours unnecessarily preparing hundred-plus-page weekly agendas given to the council on Thursday for votes on Monday or Tuesday, but that the staff, due to a large information edge, had an overly broad influence on many of the decisions that came up for a vote.

In short, the council’s staff employees were not being managed by the council, the tail was wagging the dog. While the council was making multi-million dollar decisions weekly, councilmembers were only being paid $12,000 a year plus medical to control the staff employees-part of their job as representatives of the taxpayers. I heard one of the sitting councilmembers, in closed meeting, said, “We don’t want to increase the pay. We may get competition.”

If the councilmembers were paid a minimum of $40,000 a year, it is quite likely that others would run for council. In the last election, the low-vote getters Mary Knight and Dennis Dare were unopposed and likely would have lost with the competition a higher wage would bring. Competition would greatly improve the quality of the council in Ocean City, as well as the county, just to keep up with the staff, who don’t always have taxpayers’ interests in mind, requires at least a 40-hour work week.

Many of the staff employees earn $150,000 or more a year. Often, the council is outmanned and outsmarted. Worse yet, the voters who don’t feel their voice is being heard have lost interest. No one is being properly compensated to spend the time to keep up with, and more importantly manage, the staff. Residents that are civic-minded but need to be paid for their work can’t afford to run.

Four on the council are actively running businesses with time requirements that reduce the time they have to spend on council matters. The average wage among voters is about $50,000 a year those are the very people that should be on the Council and are not represented, and a reasonable salary would bring them out and entice them to run.

Also reducing the council to five members would also make sense. There is no reason to have seven. That said, many on the council have lost their connection with the voters in the neighborhoods. Do you think today’s council is representative of the average voter in the neighborhoods of Ocean City? A council of five that treated their position like a full-time job could easily stop millions of dollars of unnecessary spending thus justifying their pay.

Tony Christ

Ocean City